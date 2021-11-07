Rohit Shetty’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ collects around 26 crore on opening day

Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif has grossed between Rs 25.25 and Rs 26.25 crore. In terms of revenues, it has had the greatest start for a Hindi film since the release of War (2019), while in terms of footfalls, it has had the best start for a Hindi film since Dabangg 3. (2019). Sooryavanshi will undoubtedly be Akshay’s second-largest opening after Mission Mangal (2019) and doing this in the midst of a pandemic is noteworthy.

The figures have brought plenty of joy, happiness and excitement to the film industry as many people came out in large numbers, a sign that the industry is reviving. Taking the risk of releasing the movie despite the uncertainty has earned Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty a lot of praise from the industry since a resurrection would not have been feasible otherwise. The estimated opening day footfalls will be in the range of 20 lakhs, implying that about 20 lakh people went to see Sooryavanshi at movie halls on opening day. Of course, the opening day receipts were inflated owing to the holiday season, but it’s still a promising start since the numbers are great across the board.

Gujarat was Sooryavanshi’s best-performing territory, followed by Delhi/UP and Maharashtra. PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis, the three national chains, have taken in Rs 10.80 crore, with non-national chains and single screens contributing between Rs 14.50 and 15.25 crore. There has been a lot of talk about the fall of movie theatres owing to the introduction of OTT, but Sooryavanshi’s day one numbers prove that this kind of entertainment is here to stay for a long time.