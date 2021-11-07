‘Service is the highest form of worship’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to BJP workers

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi heaped praise on BJP workers and said that a new culture of service has been demonstrated by the BJP workers. He was speaking at the first national executive meeting of the party. Narendra Modi said that the world is praising India not because of him but because of the faith the people of the country have in party workers.

‘Be with the people. Be in touch with them and have affinity with the people you know. Service is the highest form of worship. A new culture of service has been demonstrated by the ‘karyakartas’ of the BJP. Sewa hi Sangathan has served the nation during tough times’, said Prime Minister.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the executive praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s effective leadership during the Covid pandemic. The minister said that under Narendra Modi’s leadership 100 crore vaccines doses have been administered and free food grains were delivered to 80 crore poor people.