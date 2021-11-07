T20 World Cup: Team India knocked out of the event

Dubai: The Team India has been officially eliminated from the ongoing T20 World Cup. India was knocked out as New Zealand defeated Afghanistan by 8 wickets in Sunday’s day match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

New Zealand overcame the victory target of 125 and entered the semi-finals from the Group-2. With the win, New Zealand reached eight points having won four out of five matches. Pakistan had already entered semi-finals from the group.

India had lost their first two games and can only reach a total of six points if they defeat Namibia tomorrow.