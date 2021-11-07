Taliban claims 55 Islamic State terrorists surrendered in Nangarhar

Kabul: Taliban who rules Afghanistan has claimed that 55 terrorists affiliated with the Islamic State have surrendered in the eastern Nangarhar province. Taliban claimed that the IS militants laid down their weapons after the mediation of tribal leaders in Nangarhar province. Taliban granted amnesty to surrendered militants.

In the last two months, more than 250 IS militants had surrendered in Afghanistan. Last week, 65 terrorists had surrendered in the same province. Earlier this month, the Taliban claimed to dismantle a IS hideout in Kabul.

ISIS-Khorasan and the Taliban have been engaged in a bloody battle for power in Afghanistan. Since the Taliban’s takeover, IS-K had launched several strikes in the country including two major explosions last month.