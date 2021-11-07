Whatsapp web allows users to text without connecting to phone.

It’s now simple to log in to WhatsApp on the web! Previously, you had to log in with your phone every time you wanted to use WhatsApp Web on your computer.

With the release of the Multi-device feature from the beta programme, this inconvenience is no longer an issue. Users of Android and iOS devices will soon be able to use the feature.

Essentially, this feature allows you to use WhatsApp on your PC even if your smartphone isn’t connected to the internet. You simply need to select the multi-device option and scan the QR code. Your WhatsApp account will be visible in the browser until you logout of that PC. On Windows 10, Windows 10 and macOS Monterey, it works even better with the WhatsApp for Desktop app.

The multi-device connection feature was only available to beta users. Before using WhatsApp Web, users had to sign up for the beta programme. This opt-in process is now complete, and users can have their WhatsApp account connected on up to four devices simultaneously.