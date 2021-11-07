Xiaomi 12 to feature Snapdragon 898 chipset, 200 MP camera

The yet-to-be-introduced Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 is expected to be a top-end processor. It is also expected to boost the upcoming Android smartphones. It is rumoured that Snapdragon 898 will release with Xiaomi 12 Series handsets.

Features and designs of the upcoming Xiaomi 12 are already circulating online. If the latest report is true, the first phone with the Snapdragon 898 processor will be the Xiaomi 12. The popular Chinese tipster digital chat site has revealed that the first phone to have Qualcomm’s new chip, the Snapdragon 898, will be the Xiaomi 12.

It is also possible to include an LTPO panel in the Xiaomi 12. The display is expected to have a 120 Hz peak refresh rate with a 2K resolution. In addition, there have been reports that the Xiaomi 12 will come with the world’s first 200-megapixel primary camera. This will be a leap from the 108-megapixel camera in the Mi 11.