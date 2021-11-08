Anushka Shetty Birthday: Rana Daggubati, Kajal Aggarwal, among others shower the actress with love and wishes

Actress Anushka Shetty had celebrated her birthday on November 7. On this occasion, her admirers flooded her with love and well wishes on social media. A slew of celebrities including Kajal Aggarwal, Rana Daggubati, among others also wished the actress on her 40th birthday.

‘Happiest birthday to everyone’s sweetheart!! stay blessed with lots more happiness, love, success and that gorgeous smile’, Kajal wrote.

Filmmaker Radhe Krishna Kumar tweeted, ‘Happiest birthday to the sweetest and loveliest human being @MsAnushkaShetty Garu. And my heart congratulations to my dear friend #maheshbabuP and my #Radheshyam production house @UV_Creations for this ultra-cool crazy combo’.

Raashii Khanna, director Gopichand, Venkat Prabhu are a few others who wished Sweety on her birthday. Gopichand added, ‘Just waiting for you to Rock on big screens with #Anushka48’.

Take a peek at what celebs have said about Anushka Shetty:

Happy birthdays to some seriously awesome people I’ve had the honour of meeting in life!! #Trivikram @MsAnushkaShetty @ikamalhaasan pic.twitter.com/X4tFRMiYWC — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) November 7, 2021

A very happy bday to our ulaganayagan sakalakala vallavar @ikamalhaasan saar!! And happy bday @singer_karthik @singersrinivas #AnushkaShetty #subbu #malaysiaJai #thirupurThyagu @viwinsr & to all those who celebrating their bday today! Have a blast! & thank q for ur lovely wishes! — venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) November 7, 2021

Happy birthday to this wonderful Human-being who takes good care of her inner child and makes the world more beautiful …

Happy Birthday Sweety @MsAnushkaShetty ? pic.twitter.com/Id55kUv7tA — Krish Jagarlamudi (@DirKrish) November 7, 2021

Happiest birthday to the most humble & the dearest #Sweety @MsAnushkaShetty ?? Just waiting for you to Rock on big screens with #Anushka48 ??#HappyBirthdayAnushkaShetty pic.twitter.com/mG7xM2l5FN — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) November 7, 2021

Meanwhile, Anushka shocked her fans by revealing that she is working on a new film with Mahesh Babu. Sharing a video, Anushka wrote, ‘With all the birthday wishes & love that is being cherished upon, I am happy to announce my next movie to you all. My next is with Director #MaheshBabuP and @uvcreationsofficial. Smile Always, Always Forever’.

Click here to watch the Instagram video