Apple to introduce Non-Floating Magic Keyboard for iPads

Apple unveiled a new Magic Keyboard to go along with the 2020 iPad Pro, which keeps the iPad in a floating position. Apple SVP Craig Federighi demonstrated the accessory in a video shortly after its release. However, a later report claimed that the Magic Keyboard was causing substantial battery drain for users. So, Apple may offer a new Magic Keyboard for future iPads that do not have a floating-hinge mechanism.

The current Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro has an angled hinge that allows the iPad device to be positioned. The iPad hovers above the keyboard once the back of the tablet is magnetically connected to the hinge. Users can also physically alter the hinge angle to change the posture of their Apple device.

According to Apple’s patent, the new model does not have a floating hinge like the existing model. It does include a slidable keyboard that slides in or out depending on the non-floating hinge’s position. Even though Apple has filed a patent for an iPad accessory, this does not guarantee that the corporation would release the product.