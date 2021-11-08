Confident team despite poor form, Australia’s Marsh says .

Despite coming into the tournament in poor form, Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh says that his team was always confident of doing well at the Twenty20 World Cup.

The Australian team, that struggled on their pre-competition tours to the West Indies and Bangladesh, finished second in their group and will face Pakistan in the semi-finals on Thursday.

‘Our pre-World Cup form lines probably indicated that we would struggle,’ Marsh told reporters on Monday.

‘But I think we were really confident when we looked down our line-up when we were full strength, with the amount of experience, exciting players, and some of the best T20 players in the world inside this team.’

‘In T20 cricket, there are a lot of dangerous teams, but we were confident, and now that we’re in the finals, anything can happen.’

Australia finished second in Group 1 behind England after losing eight out of ten T20 matches in the West Indies and Bangladesh, but won four of their five Super 12 games at the World Cup.

Marsh was one of Australia’s standout performers on Saturday, hitting 53 in a 124-run second-wicket partnership with David Warner as Australia beat the West Indies by eight wickets to seal their place in the final four.

Pakistan was the only team in the competition to win all five Super 12 matches and Marsh admits that the Australians have a tough task ahead of them if they are to reach the final on Sunday.