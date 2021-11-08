Elon Musk makes gross sex joke at Chair of the Senate Finance Committee

Elon Musk made a crude joke about a senator’s face in his Twitter profile picture after he criticised his poll about selling Tesla stock.

Musk first polled his followers on Saturday, asking if they thought he should sell 10 percent of his stock and promising to follow up on the results.

‘Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance,’ Musk said, explaining why he was conducting the poll.

Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon, a Democrat of the United States, slammed the move on Twitter on Sunday.

‘Whether or not the world’s wealthiest man pays any taxes at all shouldn’t depend on the results of a Twitter poll,’ he said. ‘It’s time for the Billionaires Income Tax,’ he added.

Musk then retaliated against Wyden, focusing on his appearance and claiming that Wyden appeared to be having an orgasm. Wyden is also the Senate Finance Committee’s chairman.