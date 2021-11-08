Fire breaks out at Kamla Nehru Children’s Hospital in Bhopal

Bhopal: A major fire broke out at government-run Kamla Nehru Children’s Hospital in Bhopal on Monday night. Many children were believed to be trapped in the building, but there was no report of any casualty yet.

The fire started on the third floor of the hospital building, which houses the ICU, at around 9 pm, informed Fatehgarh Fire Station in-charge Juber Khan. Khan said he has no information about any causality at present, but worried family members of children admitted in the hospital were seen outside the medical facility. He added that 8 to 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. One of the hospital rooms was filled with smoke, the official said, adding a short-circuit may have caused the blaze.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed concerns over the incident while praying for safety of everyone. ‘The incident of fire in the child ward of Kamla Nehru Hospital in the capital is sad. Rescue work is going on in full swing in this ward. Administration team and rescue personnel are on the spot. I keep an eye on the incident’, he tweeted in Hindi.

‘The officers and administration present on the spot are in constant touch with me. Our cabinet fellow minister Mr Vishvas Sarang G has reached as soon as the information of the incident is received and is keeping an eye on the rescue work. Praying to God that everyone is safe’, Chouhan informed in a subsequent tweet.