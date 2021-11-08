‘Going Home’ Kohli’s old tweet gets Viral

Pakistan cricket fans have slammed captain Virat Kohli’s old tweet following India’s exit from the Twenty20 World Cup. The tweet by Virat Kohli in 2012 is now being discussed again on Twitter. Kohli’s tweet came after the Asia Cup defeat. “going home tomorrow. not a good feeling,” Kohli tweeted. Following India’s exit from the 2021 Twenty20 World Cup, Pakistani fans were inundated with old tweets.

going home tomorrow. not a good feeling . — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 20, 2012

India had lost by 10 wickets to Pakistan in the Twenty20 World Cup. In the second match, they lost to New Zealand by eight wickets. India’s semi-final dream came to an end when Afghanistan lost to New Zealand in Sunday’s match. With this, Kohli was trolled by Pakistan fans. Pakistan and New Zealand qualified for the semi-finals from the second group.