Heavy Rainfall: Indian Meteorological Department issues alert in these south-Indian states

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala in the next few days. The national weather agency also issued alerts in several districts in these states. The IMD said that a low-pressure area has formed in the Bay of Bengal and this is the cause of rain.

IMD issued yellow alert in 13 districts in Karnataka-Bengaluru city, Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapur, Chikmagalur, Chitradurga, Hassan, Kodagu, Mandya, Mysuru, Ramnagar and Shivmogga till Tuesday. Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada, North interior Karnataka districts will witness moderate rainfall.

Chennai and coastal regions of Tamil Nadu is likely to get heavy rainfall for next three days. The IMD has issued an Orange Alert for 14 districts of Tamil Nadu including Nagapattinam, Ranipet, Salem, Kanchipuram, Tiruvannamalai, Mayiladuthurai, Villupuram and Chennai for next 48 hours.

As heavy rain is still continuing in Tamil Nadu, four companies of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are deployed in Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts.

So on 10th & 11th, Tamil Nadu & adjoining south Andhra Pradesh will experience heavy to very heavy rainfall. It'll decrease on the 12th when this low-pressure area travels towards the west. The fishermen are advised to return by 9th: Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, DG IMD — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2021

The agency also forecasted widespread heavy rainfall in Kerala for next three days and issued yellow alert in several districts in the state.