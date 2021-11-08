India plans to purchase 10 million Zydus Cadila vaccine shots at nearly $4 each

On Monday, Zydus Cadila announced that India had placed an order for 10 million doses of its DNA COVID-19 vaccine at a cost of 265 rupees ($3.57) per dose.

In August, the country’s drug regulator approved the three-dose ZyCoV-D vaccine for emergency use in adults and children aged 12 and up.

Rather than using syringes, the shot is given with a needle-free ‘PharmaJet’ applicator, which will cost 93 rupees per dose.

India has administered nearly 1.09 billion vaccine doses to its adult population, with 88 percent receiving a Serum Institute of India version of AstraZeneca’s shot. The country has not yet begun immunising children.

The government would spend 1,074 rupees ($14.48) to inoculate a person with Zydus vaccine and applicator.

AstraZeneca vaccine is sold by the Serum Institute to state governments for 400 rupees per dose and to private hospitals for 600 rupees per dose.