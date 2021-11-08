Kollam: Four members of a family found dead in house

Kollam: Four members of a family were found dead in Kottarakkara, where three were found stabbed to death and one was found hanging. The deceased have been identified as Rajendran (55), wife Anitha (50) and children Aditya Raj (24) and Amrita (21), residents of Neeleswaram.

Rajendran was found hanging. The tragedy prima facie looks like Rajendran hung himself after killing all three. The incident came to light as locals who were suspicious came to lookout, when the family could not be found outside even after getting late in the morning. Following this, the neighbours informed Kottarakkara Police about the incident, and inmates were declared dead.