Madhya Pradesh: Man kills wife for delaying to give towel after bath

Balaghat: A 50-year-old man was arrested on Sunday, for allegedly killing his wife in a fit of rage when she told him to wait for a towel he had asked for after taking bath. The incident took place on Saturday evening in Hirapur village under Kirnapur police station limits of Balaghat district in Madhya Pradesh.

The accused, Rajkumar Bahe (50), a daily wage employee of the forest department, asked his wife Pushpa Bai (45) to give him a towel after taking bath, and she told him to wait for some time, as she was washing utensils. This angered the man, who then repeatedly hit on his wife’s head with a shovel, said Kirnapur police station’s inspector Rajendra Kumar Baria, quoting a complaint filed by the victim’s family members.

The accused also threatened his 23-year-old daughter when she tried to stop him, and the woman died on the spot. The body was handed over to the family members on Sunday after post-mortem. Police official added that the accused was arrested on Sunday and a case was registered against him on charge of murder and other relevant provisions.