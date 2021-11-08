‘Most embarrassing and horrible thing’: Trump slams Biden over Afghan withdrawal

Washington: Former US President Donald Trump slammed President Joe Biden and the Government for its withdrawal from Afghanistan, terming that to the ‘most embarrassing and horrible thing’ and a ‘surrender’.

‘What they did with the so-called withdrawal, which was really a surrender, what they did, it was the most embarrassing, horrible thing, and I don’t know that if we will ever psychologically recover from that’, Trump criticised in his interview with Fox News. The former President further claimed that he would never have withdrawn from the war-torn country the way the Biden administration did. He slammed President Biden over leaving Bagram Air Base in the north of Kabul and said that it was a strategic airbase near China, adding that China will take over the base.

Notably, it was under the Trump administration that the deal with the Taliban was contracted about the withdrawal of the US troops from Afghanistan, following which the number of US troops in the country was decreased. Trump emphasised that he would have withdrawn the troops too, but with strength. ?’Don’t forget, I’m the one that brought it down to 2,500 troops. I would have been out too, but we would have been out with strength. We would have come out with strength’, the Republican Party leader said.

According to TOLO news, Trump also expressed his rage on Biden over leaving the US equipment and the American citizens in the war-torn country, and said that Biden should not have withdrawn military personnel before evacuating all of these out of the land.