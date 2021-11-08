Most expensive Mask in the world; priced at Rs 11 Cr

The world’s most expensive mask worth over Rs 11 crore is in Saudi Arabia. This mask has 3,608 white and black diamonds and gold. The mask was unveiled at the Riyadh Front Jewellery Salon Exhibition Fair, one of the main venues for the Riyadh season in Riyadh. A wealthy man in Los Angeles owns the mask.

There are 3 layers in the mask, out of which the outermost layer is made entirely of rare diamonds. N99 mask features the second layer and the third is the filter. This super mask is also approved by the American Food and Drug Authority approved this super expensive mask to ensure health & safety.

‘Evil’ Jewellery, an American diamond business, created the multi-million-dollar mask. Isaac Levy, the company’s founder and owner, devised the mask. 41 diamond and goldsmiths worked for over 9 months to make the mask.