Pakistan wins all five; 72-run victory over Scotland

Pakistan beat Scotland by 72 runs in the fifth match. The team is now preparing for the semi-finals as No.1 in the group. In the semi-finals, Pakistan will face Australia.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat, scoring 189 for 4 in 20 overs. Captain Babar Azam and senior batsman Shoaib Malik were the main contributors to the score. Babur Azam was bowled out for 66 off 47 balls. Malik scored 54 off 18 balls. Malik’s innings consisted of six sixes and a four. Mohammad Hafiz (31 off 19 balls) and Mohammad Rizwan (15 off 19 balls) were the other leading scorer for the team.

In reply, Scotland was bowled out for 117 for six. Richie Berrington’s half-century is the only consolation for Scotland. He was unbeaten on 54 off 37 balls. Scotland’s other leading scorers are George Mansey (17) and Michael Leesk (14). Shatab Khan took two wickets for Pakistan.