Patient raped after injecting drugs; Dentist arrested in UP

Bareilly: A dentist was arrested for allegedly raping a 32-year-old woman after administering an injection in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh.

The woman was suffering from a toothache and had gone to a dental clinic in Saidpur Hawkins locality on October 16. The dentist told her that her tooth will have to be extracted, and asked her to come when informed. Later that day he called the woman to the hospital where he administered her with an injection which made her unconscious. After extracting her tooth, he allegedly raped her and shot a video of the incident.

On November 3, a complaint was lodged at the Izzatnagar police station after the woman’s husband came to know about the incident. The woman alleged that when she regained consciousness, her clothes were in disarray. When asked about this, the accused allegedly threatened to kill and circulate the video which got the woman scared and she refrained from telling anyone about it.

Superintendent of Police (City) Ravindra Kumar said that a case was registered and the dentist was arrested yesterday. Medical examination of the woman was done which confirmed rape in the preliminary investigation.