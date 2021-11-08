PIL seeking facilities for women facing domestic violence: SC sends notice to Centre

New Delhi: The Supreme Court issued a notice to the Central Government on Monday, regarding a plea seeking strict compliance under the provisions of the Domestic Violence Act across the country. It also sought to provide effective legal assistance to women who are being abused in matrimonial homes and to create shelter homes for them after lodging of complaints against husbands and in-laws.

A Bench headed by Justice UU Lalit sought reply from the Central ministries – Ministry of Women and Child Development and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and posted the matter for next hearing on December 6.

The petition filed by an NGO ‘We the Women of India’ pursued the proper implementation of provisions under the Domestic Violence Act, including the appointment of protection officers, service providers and arrangement of shelter homes for the protection of victims. It also sought direction from the top court to direct all authorities, authorized to implement the Domestic Violence Act in letter and spirit, ensuring the proper execution of the act.

Also read: ‘It’ll silence so many people’: Kangana Ranaut responds after receiving Padma Shri

The plea pointed out that domestic violence still remains to be the most common crime against women in India, despite the implementation of Domestic Violence Act, 2005 more than 15 years ago. ‘As per the National Crime Records Bureau report for the year 2019, out of 4.05 lakh reported cases categorized under ‘crimes against women’, over 30% were domestic violence cases’, it noted. The petition also quoted the National Family Health Survey, saying that about 86% of the women victims of domestic violence never sought help, which means only 14% looked out for aid and a meagre 7% of them reach out to the related authorities under the DV Act.