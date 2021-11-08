Snapdragon 898 SoC may launch on 30th November

Qualcomm is gearing up to launch its next-generation flagship mobile chipset, following the debut of new Snapdragon chipsets for inexpensive 5G handsets last month. The SoC, which is expected to be called the Snapdragon 898, was first discovered on Geekbench earlier this year. According to a recent update on Qualcomm’s website, the Snapdragon 898 processor will be unveiled at the company’s next Snapdragon Technology Summit 2021.

The official dates for the Snapdragon Tech Summit, which will begin on November 30, were recently published on Qualcomm’s website. The event will take place over three days, ending on December 2, and we expect Qualcomm to introduce the Snapdragon 898 chipset there.