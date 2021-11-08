State government declares two-days holidays for educational institutions due to heavy rain

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government announced a two-day holiday for educational institutions in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur districts. The state government took this decision considering the heavy rainfall.

‘The state administration is in full swing to repair the damage caused by the floods. Schools and colleges have been given holidays for 2 days in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur districts. Chennai returnees can postpone their itinerary for 2-3 days’, tweeted Chief Minister MK Stalin.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of extremely heavy rainfall on November 10 and 11 in Tamil Nadu. The national weather agency said that a low-pressure area has formed in the Bay of Bengal and this is the cause of rain. The IMD has issued an Orange Alert for 14 districts of Tamil Nadu including Nagapattinam, Ranipet, Salem, Kanchipuram, Tiruvannamalai, Mayiladuthurai, Villupuram and Chennai for next 48 hours.

As heavy rain is still continuing in Tamil Nadu, four companies of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are deployed in Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts.