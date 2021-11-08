Terrorists kill salesman working at Kashmiri Pandit’s shop

Srinagar: Terrorists on Monday shot dead a salesman working in a Kashmiri Pandit’s shop in the Bohri Kadal area in Kashmir. The victim is identified as Mohammad Ibrahim Khan, a resident of Bandipora district. He sustained critical gunshot injuries and was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries.

In last one month 11 migrant workers were gunned down by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

Yesterday a police constable named Tausif Ahmad was killed by unidentified terrorists in SD Colony area in Srinagar. Terrorists opened fire on him near his residence. He was taken the SMHS hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Meanwhile, security forces arrested two terrorists affiliated with the Resistance Front (TRF) in Jammu and Kashmir. They arrested them after conducting raids based on specific tip-offs.