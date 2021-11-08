Dreaded days ahead; Zuckerberg’s Metaverse will change the World

Many claim that ‘Metaverse’ is an advanced version of the Internet. It would also be nice to have a three-dimensional approach to the current Internet interactions. At the same time, there are assessments that the goals of the metaverse will not be so naive. In an article published on Seddinet, Chris Duckitt observes that today’s Internet technology was initially nurtured by universities and used by money from the public treasury. The goal behind this initiative was the common good.

But when it comes to the metaverse, it is brought in for the benefit of private companies. Facebook and Microsoft were the first to jump at the idea. This is at the height of surveillance capitalism on the Internet. Observational capitalism is the practice of pursuing individuals in every sense and observing their actions. This is a financial plan used to make personal data profit. The basic rules of metaverse will be set by private companies. It is just that the governments of different countries may try to control the metaverse if there are problems for the economy or the citizens of that area.

It will not be a multinational corporation controlling the metaverse, but the boards of companies. Such situations dampen the thoughts about metaverse. The history of Facebook itself gives a clear indication of the world to come. It may take their tools to get into the company’s metaverse. They will decide the rules of the game. Chris says Google is a company that wants to know where someone is looking. The case of Amazon and Microsoft is no different. Apple may also arrive with borderline metaverse. But the company may only give access to Apple’s metaverse to users of their devices.

At the same time, there are reports that Metaverse may have already started working on Microsoft’s Minecraft, Epic Games ‘Fortnight’ products and Unreal Engine. Nvidia’s Omniverse is another current metaverse experience. At the same time, governments and leaders are also interested in scanning people’s phones and other devices. When such governments and self-interested technology companies come together, the metaverse will become the most powerful machine in the world, destroying people’s privacy.