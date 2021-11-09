Apple’s Backtap feature comes handy in many situations. Read more…

Apple had introduced the Backtap feature with iOS 14 which comes handy in many situations. This is an accessibility feature that allows you to tap on the back and perform specific functions on the phone. Open the camera, take a screenshot, or activate Siri is just a finger tap away.

This feature enables the Apple logo to perform as a hidden button with various functions. The Backtap is compatible with iPhone 8 and above. It detects your tap with the accelerometer.

App Switcher, Control Center, Home, Lock Screen, Mute, Notification Center, Reachability, Screenshot, Siri Spotlight, Volume Down, Volume Up, Assistive Touch, Classic Invert, Magnifier, Smart Invert, Speak Scroll down and scroll up are the various options available with the back tap feature.