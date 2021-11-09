BCCI announces ‘Team India’ for New Zealand series, names new captain

Mumbai: The Board of Cricket Control of India (BCCI) announced the Indian team for upcoming three-match series against New Zealand. The series will begin in Jaipur on November 17.

BCCI has named Rohit Sharma as the new captain of India’s T20I squad. Virat Kohli has given rest. The new team include IPL’s highest run-getter Ruturaj Gaikwad and top wicket-taker Harshal Patel. BCCI dropped India’s wicket keeper Hardik Pandya for his poor performance during T20 World Cup.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and Deepak Chahar are the bowlers included in the team. Meanwhile, BCCI allowed rest to pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and spinner Ravindra Jadeja.

India’s T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj.