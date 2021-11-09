CISF seizes Saudi Riyals worth Rs12.86 lakh from passenger

Hyderabad: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has seized 65000 Saudi Riyal (around Rs 12,86,000) from a passenger at the Hyderabad airport. The CISF team after monitoring suspicious activities intercepted him and found the foreign currency on checking his luggage through the X-BIS machine. The currency was concealed inside the pockets of his clothes kept inside his handbag.

The passenger is identified as Syed Khalid. He was bound for Dubai by flydubai Airlines flight No.FZ-440. He along with the detected foreign currency was handed over to Customs Officials for further action in the matter.