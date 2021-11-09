Eminent academician Ramakrishna Rao passes away

Visakhapatnam: Eminent academician and psychologist Koneru Ramakrishna Rao passed away on Tuesday, due to age-related illness. He was 89. Rao, who was a former Chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, was instrumental in introducing many key reforms in the university curriculum.

Rao served as the Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University and Chancellor of GITAM deemed-to-be university and had authored over 20 books and several hundred research papers. He was awarded Padma Shri in the year 2011. Rao, an internationally recognised psychologist, also served as president of US-based Parapsychological Association and Indian Academy of Applied Psychology.

Rao was an expert in Gandhian studies. He was also conferred honorary doctorates by various universities. Rao is survived by two daughters and a son.