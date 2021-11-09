‘Evershine Hero’ Jayan Award bagged by Actor Indrans

Thiruvananthapuram: Actor Indrans has won this year’s ‘Evershine Hero’ Jayan Award instituted by Jayan Kalasamskaika Vedi, a cultural centre run in the memory of the veteran actor Jayan.

The award includes a cash prize of Rs 15,000. Adv. GR Anil, Kerala Minister of food and civil supplies, will present the award at the ‘Jayan Smriti’ (anniversary celebrations of Jayan) event at Bharat Bhavan on 16 November which marks the 41st death anniversary of Jayan.