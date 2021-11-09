Expat wins 10 million UAE dirham

Dubai: Fortune has blessed another expat in the UAE. Paterio, a 50-year-old Filipino worker at an oil and gas firm in Fujairah has won 10 million UAE dirham at Mahzooz Draw. He said that he will spend the money for the operation of his son who is suffering from cerebral palsy.

Mahzooz weekly live draw now offers a Dh 10 million grand draw and a Dh 300,000 raffle draw. The new grand draw requires participants to select only 5 out of 49 numbers for a chance to win the top prize of Dh 10 million. Moreover, all participants will be automatically entered into the brand-new weekly raffle draw of Dh 300,000, where three guaranteed winners will take home Dh 100,000 each.

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. Each bottle purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need. The next Mahzooz live draw will take place on Saturday, November 13, at 9pm UAE time.