First sacred stones laid for Abu Dhabi Hindu temple: photos

Abu Dhabi: The first sacred stones over the foundation were laid for Abu Dhabi Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi. The ceremony called ‘Pratham Shila Sthaapan Saptah’ will continue till November 16 at the BAPS Hindu Mandir site in Abu Dhabi.

The ceremony was held in the presence of Pujya Brahmvihari Swami, Hindu seers, more than 300 dignitaries and several devotees. The construction of the temple started in 2018 and will be completed by 2023. As per the architects, the temple which is built according to the ancient Hindu ‘shilpa shastras’ – Sanskrit scriptures of architecture will last for 100 years.

The temple will have seven spires and five domes. The complex will have a visitor’s centre, prayer halls, library, classroom, community centre, majilis, amphitheatre, play areas, gardens, books and gift shops, food court and more facilities. It will also have 300 hi-tech sensors embedded at 10 different levels to provide online active data of stress, pressure, temperature and seismic events for the next 50 years.