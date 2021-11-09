Forex Market: Indian rupee gain against US dollar, UAE dirham

Mumbai: The Indian rupee edged higher against the US dollar and the UAE dirham in the forex market. The sustained foreign fund inflows, easing crude oil prices and weakening of the US dollar has supported the upward rally of the Indian rupee.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian currency opened strong at 73.92 against the dollar. During trading it then inched higher and reached at 73.90, up by 13 paise over its previous close. On Monday, the Indian rupee had settled at 74.03 against the US dollar. The Indian rupee is trading at 20.13 against the UAE dirham.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.09% to 93.96.