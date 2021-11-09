Gurpurab: Punjab CM urges PM Modi to reopen Kartarpur Corridor

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor, ahead of the Prakash Purab (birth anniversary) of Sikh Guru Nanak Dev this month.

‘Urging again, I appeal PM @narendramodi to reopen the #KartarpurCorridor before the auspicious occasion of Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev Ji this month. Had written letters to both PM, HM @AmitShah last month to allow pilgrims to visit the Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’, Channi tweeted.

The pilgrimage to the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara was suspended in March 2020 because of the Covid-19 outbreak. November 9 marks the second anniversary of the opening of the Kartarpur corridor, which was inaugurated on November 9, 2019, connecting the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan to India. Earlier today, Congress Punjab president Navjot Singh Sidhu visited the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur and offered prayers for the reopening of the Kartarpur Corridor so that devotees could visit the shrine dedicated to the Sikh Guru.