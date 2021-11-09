Is this possible on an electric scooter? CEO shares Ola’s stunt video

Electric scooters have been criticized for low-speed and power. In recent years electric scooters have changed dramatically with increased power and performance.

Ola Electric CEO, Bhavish Agarwal shared a video showing that their scooter can not only cross the three-speed mark in a matter of seconds but is also ready for a bit of stunt if needed. In the video, two stunt artists perform intensive stunts with the Ola electric scooters. hese types of stunts were earlier performed on petrol bikes and scooters. Agarwal also tweeted that the test drive would start next week and delivery would start soon.

Having some fun with the scooter! Test rides begin in the coming week and first deliveries begin soon after ?? pic.twitter.com/9YVFHpLwZw — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) November 7, 2021

Earlier Ola had introduced their first Electric scooters, the S1 and S1 Pro. The base variant S1 is priced at Rs 99,999 and the premium S1 Pro is priced at Rs 1,29,999. The top speed of the S1 is 90 km / h and that of the S1 Pro is 115 km / h. The power of the scooter is 8.5 KW. The Series One comes with the best performance in the scooter market. It takes 3 seconds to reach 40 km / h from zero and 5 seconds to reach 60 km / h. The instrument cluster has a 7-inch touch screen with 3GB of RAM. The scooter features cruise control, keyless entry, inbuilt speakers, voice control, personalized moods and sound, reverse gear and hill hold.

Another feature of the scooter is the fast rechargeable battery; Ola promises that the battery will be half charged in just 18 minutes. The scooter can run 75 km at half charge.