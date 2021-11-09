‘Last nail in the coffin for the three black laws’: Rakesh Tikait warns Centre

New Delhi: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday warned the Central Government of intensifying the farmers protest in the Purvanchal region in the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. He added that the Kisan Mahapanchayat in Lucknow on November 22 will be ‘historic’, and will prove to be the ‘last nail in the coffin for the three black laws’.

‘The Kisan Mahapanchayat in Lucknow on November 22 will be historic. It will prove to be the last nail in the coffin for the anti-farmer government and the three black laws. Now, the farmers’ movement will also intensify in Purvanchal’, #22NovemberLucknowKisanMahapanchayat, Tikait tweeted.

‘About 750 farmers died in the farm movement…There was no condolence from Government of India. Country’s farmers feel that perhaps PM Modi is not ‘farmers’ PM’. He consider them (farmers) as separate from the country’, Tikait was quoted by ANI. He also warned that the Centre saying that if the administration pulls down farmers’ tents at protest sites, they will set tents at police stations and District Magistrate’s offices. Last month, the Delhi Police had started removing barricades placed at the Tikri and Ghazipur borders where farmers were protesting against the Centre’s three farm laws.

Farmers have been protesting at different spots since November 26 last year against the three enacted farm laws: Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.