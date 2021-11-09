Lava launches its first 5G phone

Lava has become the first Indian brand to manufacture 5G smartphones locally. The company launched their new 5G phone ‘Agni’ at Rs 19,999. The Agni 5G phone was manufactured at its plant in Noida, UP

The new Agni 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor and 6.78-inch full HD IPS punch-hole display with a 90 Hz refresh rate. The device comes with Android 11 out of the box with a storage option of 8GB Ram and 128 GB internal memory. The device also features a 64MP primary camera, a 5MP wide-angle lens and 2MP depth and macro each.

The Lava Agni 5G is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with a 30W superfast charger. Raina, the company’s president, claims that with the supplied charger the device can be fully charged within 90 minutes. The main connectivity options are 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS / A-GPS and USB Type-C port. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.