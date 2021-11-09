Moderate intensity earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh

Shimla: A moderate intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter Scale was felt in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday. According to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS), the depth of the earthquake was 5 km and the epicenter some 92 km from south-south-west of Hanley, Jammu and Kashmir. No casualty, injury or damage to property has been reported.

Earlier this month, an earthquake on magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale was felt in Manali in Himachal Pradesh. The earthquake took place at a depth of 10 kilometres and 108 kilometres North-North-West of Manali.

Yesterday, a medium intensity earthquake measuring 4.3 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck southeast Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The epicenter of the earthquake was 218 km southeast of Port Blair and at a depth of 16 km.