PM Modi to inaugurate Purvanchal Expressway on Nov 16

The 340-kilometer Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh will be inaugurated on November 16 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Expressway will link the eastern and western regions of Uttar Pradesh.

According to reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, at 11 am on November 16 to launch the state’s longest highway, which includes a 3-kilometre-long airfield. The PM will also hold a large public gathering. A fighter plane will land on the expressway airstrip during the inaugural ceremony.

The expressway runs from Lucknow’s Chand Sarai village to Barabanki, Amethi, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau, and Ghazipur for a total cost of Rs 42,000 crore. Not only would it save travel time between areas of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, but it will also cut travel time between Delhi and Bihar.

According to Avanish Awasthi, CEO of the Uttar Pradesh Industrial and Expressways Development Authority (UPIEDA), the Purvanchal Expressway would serve as a lifeline for east Uttar Pradesh. He said that with the completion of the expressway, it will be easier to travel to UP from Delhi by car. In the future, the highway might be expanded to eight lanes.

The administration of Yogi Adityanath said that the expressway would not only facilitate industrial activity but will also help to develop Purvanchal and give jobs for a significant number of people.

The Prime Minister is set to inaugurate a slew of projects, including the Purvanchal Expressway, ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections next year. The Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, the Ganga Expressway, the Jewar International Airport, a film city project, a manufacturing facility at the Jhansi node of a projected defence corridor, and an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Gorakhpur are among the other projects due to be launched.