Public holidays announced on November 10 and November 19

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared public holidays on November 10th and November 19 on account of Chhath Puja and Kartik Purnima. He said that the government took this decision considering ‘popular sentiments’ as a large number of devotees take part in fairs during the Kartik month, including Chhath Mahaparv.

The Chief Minister instructed all concerned to make all arrangements for devotees. The government also announced that the ‘Panchkosi’ and ‘Chaudah Kosi parikrama’, which will begin in Ayodhya from November 14. The Garhmukteshwar fair will be organized in Hapur, Dev Deepawali in Varanasi on November 19, and Dadri fair in Ballia. Similarly, various fairs are scheduled in Etah, Bareilly, Kanpur and Rae Bareli.

Last week, Delhi government announced a public holiday on November 10 on the occasion of Chhath Puja.