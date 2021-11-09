State government allows schools and colleges to function in 100% capacity

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has issued new Covid guidelines. The state government allowed all educational institutions to function in 100% capacity from November 15. The government also lifted the curbs on attendees for weddings and other functions. Along with this, political, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious gatherings, festivals celebrations are also allowed in public places.

As per the order issued by Home Department principal secretary Abhay Kumar, Classes from 1st to 12th in all the government and private schools as well as the private and government universities can be started from November 15 with 100% capacity.

The government took this decision as there is a steady decline in Covid-19 positive cases in the state. The state reported 4 new positive cases on Monday and has a total of 42 active cases so far.