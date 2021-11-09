State government issues new guidelines for short term passengers from Maharashtra

Bangalore: The Karnataka government issued updated Covid-19 guidelines for short-term passengers from Maharashtra coming by any mode of transport. The new guidelines are applicable only on passengers staying 2 days or less in Karnataka. The decision was taken as Covid-19 cases are higher in Maharashtra.

As per the new guidelines, all passengers should be asymptomatic like free from fever, cough cold, throat pain, fever, difficulty in breathing, etc. They must undergo thermal scanning for fever on arrival and carry a Covid-19 vaccination certificate for both the two doses.

Passengers from Maharashtra, including Mumbai, need to wear face masks and follow the Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) throughout their stay in Bengaluru and Karnataka. Persons complying with the norms strictly may be exempted from mandatory RT-PCR negative test reports for the short duration of the visit.