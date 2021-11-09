Teaser of horror thriller ‘Chhorii’ released

Mumbai: The teaser of the upcoming horror thriller ‘Chhorii’ starring Nushrratt Bharuccha has been released online. The film will premiere on Amazon Prime video on November 26th.

The motion poster of the film was released in early October. Directed by Vishal Furia, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, Jack Davis, and Shikhaa Sharma under the banners T-Series, Crypt TV, and Abundantia Entertainment.

‘Chhorri’ is a remake of the Marathi film ‘Lapachhapi’. The film has Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais, Saurabh Goyal and Yaanea Bharadwaj in pivotal roles.