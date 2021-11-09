UP CM Yogi Adithyanath to flag off Kanpur Metro tomorrow

Kanpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will flag off the trial run on the 9-km-long primary section of Kanpur metro, on Wednesday. According to an official statement, he will inspect the facilities provided at the platform and will take a journey on the metro to check the facilities available inside.

‘The construction work of Kanpur Metro Rail Project was started by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on November 15, 2019. The Project has been completed in less than two years. The trial run will begin on Wednesday on the 9-km-long primary section’, the official statement released by the ministry read.

Also read: Gurpurab: Punjab CM urges PM Modi to reopen Kartarpur Corridor

Two metro corridors of an estimated length of 32.5 km long are proposed under the Kanpur Metro project. First corridor from the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) to Naubasta is about 23.8 km, while the second corridor, which is 8.6 km long, runs from Chandrashekhar Azad Agricultural University to Barra. The construction of the first section from IIT Kanpur to Motijheel under the the first corridor has been completed. This section includes a total of 9 metro stations.