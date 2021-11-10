15 kilograms of drug worth Rs 86 crore seized in Dwarka

Dwarka: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Gujarat police has seized 11.483 kg of heroin and 6.168 kg of methamphetamine worth Rs 86 crore from Dwarka in Gujarat in a joint operation. Police arrested one person identified as Sajjad Ghosi in relation with this. The arrested accused is a resident of Maharashtra.

The Local Crime Branch (LCB), Special Operations Group (SOG), and Marine Police are also investigating the matter. Earlier this month, another boast was seized off the Porbandar Coast and 300 kgs of drugs were seized from a boat.

Earlier this week, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 155 kg of hashish which had been smuggled into India from Nepal. Three persons had been arrested in relation to the smuggling.