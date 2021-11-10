16 dead, thousands displaced in heavy rainfall

Colombo: At least 16 people have died in floods and mudslides due to heavy rainfall in Sri Lanka. The disaster management authority in the island nation said that more than 5,000 people have been displaced from their homes and have taken shelter in relatives’ homes or government-run relief centers.

Most deaths have occurred due to drowning and lightning strikes. Sri Lanka is shattered by heavy rainfall for last one week. Months of October and November are usually the northeastern monsoon season in Sri Lanka. However, higher than usual rainfalls have been reported in most parts of the country this year.