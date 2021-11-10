Nobel Laureate, Malala Yousafzai ties the knot

Malala Yousafzai, Nobel Peace Laureate and world famous campaigner for girl’s education got married on Tuesday. She made the announcement on social media. Malala rose to fame after being shot by a Taliban gunman in her native Pakistan in 2012, at the age of 15 when she publically spoke about the rights of girls.

The 24-year-old, who lives in the United Kingdom, said that she and her husband, whom she only identified as Asser, married in Birmingham and celebrated with their families at home.

‘Today is a significant day in my life. Asser and I exchanged vows to be life partners,’ She wrote on Twitter and added four photos to her message.

Malala is admired all around the world, particularly in Western countries, for her bravery and eloquence in advocating for girls’ and women’s rights.

Apart from his first name, Malala provided no other information about her husband. Asser Malik, general manager of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s High Performance Centre, was identified by internet users.