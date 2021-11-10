50 lakh lives at risk If the Mullaperiyar dam breaks in Kerala

Kerala administration has informed the Apex Court about the appalling condition of the deteriorating Mulla Periyar dam and no rejuvenation can sustain it longer as it is already more than a century old.

Adding to the threat, any failure could cascade into the Idukki dam upstream, which threatens the lives and properties of 50 lakh people. Maintenance and strengthening measures would only keep dams in service for a limited period of time, according to Kerala’s government. Climate change and the erratic rainfall that has occurred in the past four years (2018-2021) have been of great concern to the state government.

As a result, the State of Kerala has urged the upper rule level to be maintained at a lower level on September 20 to prevent flash floods downstream of the dam. Kerala requested more water to be released from the Mullaperiyar reservoir in an affidavit to CWC in order to avoid two peaks.