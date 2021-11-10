75 pilgrims injured as bus hits truck

Ranchi: At least 75 pilgrims from West Bengal were injured in a road accident at Danuwa-Bhanuwa Ghat on National Highway 2 in Hazaribagh district, Jharkhand. The bus they were travelling hit a truck parked on the roadside. Nine of the injured after in critical condition.

The pilgrims were travelling to Bodh Gaya from Basirhat in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district. The pilgrims were scheduled to travel to Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh after visiting Bodh Gaya in Bihar.

Police has seized the bus and registered a case.