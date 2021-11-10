Another country approves Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin

Hong Kong: Hong Kong has approved the Indian made Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin for international passengers. As per the data released by the External Affairs Ministry around 96 countries in the world have now approved the Covaxin made by Bharat Biotech and Covishield vaccine of Serum Institute of India. This includes Canada, the US, Australia, Spain, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Belgium, Russia, and Switzerland.

Earlier on Tuesday, the United Kingdom had said it would be adding Covaxin to the list of approved Covid-19 vaccines, beginning November 22. So, people vaccinated with the Bharat Biotech-manufactured vaccine will not have to self-isolate after arrival in England.

Also Read: Emirates Airlines cancels flights to this Indian city

On November 3, the World Health Organisation (WHO) had granted emergency use approval for Covaxin. The announcement by the WHO came after the Technical Advisory Group (TAG), an independent advisory committee of the world body recommended Emergency Use Listing (EUL) status for Covaxin.